Video shows dramatic flooding in Peru

  • March 19, 2017 17:38 IST
    By Reuters
At least 62 people have died in floods in Peru after heavy rainfall. More than 70,000, mostly poor people, have become homeless.A state of emergency has been declared covering about half of Peru. Rainfall is expected to continue for another month.
