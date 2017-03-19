- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
-
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
Video shows dramatic flooding in Peru
At least 62 people have died in floods in Peru after heavy rainfall. More than 70,000, mostly poor people, have become homeless.A state of emergency has been declared covering about half of Peru. Rainfall is expected to continue for another month.
Most popular