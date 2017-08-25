A video has revealed the shocking abuse of foxes on Finnish fur farms. These foxes were raised to be critically overweight to increase the amount of fur covering their bodies. Some of these foxes were up to five times heavier their natural weight and could hardly move in their mesh wire cages.
Video of obese monster foxes shows shocking conditions on fur farms
- August 25, 2017 18:27 IST
