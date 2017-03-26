At least 18 people were injured after an escalator inside a mall in Hong Kong's Langham Place broke down.

A video footage of the incident shared online showed several people on an upward-going escalator screaming in terror as they were suddenly brought tumbling down in a pile when the escalator began moving in the opposite direction.

The video shows shoppers, caught unaware by the change of direction, on the escalator losing their balance and falling down as people around the mall rush to the site of the accident to help them.

The affected escalator connects Mong Kok Mall's fourth and eight floors and is 45 metres in length, according to the South China Morning Post.

Strait Times reported that out of the 18 injured, four were men and 14 were women. One of the wounded men is said to be in critical condition as he suffered a head injury and was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Otis Elevator Company (HK) Limited and the mall management are conducting an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident. Reports state that the victims of the accident will be compensated.

The Langham Place spokesperson said the escalator had passed a biannual safety test on March 23.