Yet another untoward incident has marred the current Indian Super League (ISL) season. Kerala Blasters fans, who travelled to Pune for the team's match against FC Pune City on Friday, were allegedly attacked by the fans of the home team.

On the field, Kerala Blasters showed immense grit to carve out a 2-1 victory for themselves but the incident in the stands completely took away that attention.

Even star Kerala Blasters forward CK Vineeth, who was on the scoresheet, has condemned the incident.

"Sport is about celebrating victories and learning from the losses, and there's no place for violence in that. Hoping all the Kerala Blasters fans get home safe tonight [sic]," Vineeth wrote on Twitter.

@OrangeArmyFCPC I know it might not be from your ppl...there will be some odd ones everywhere including in our own stadium...but please help our members if there are such issues...I still remember how Both of our fan clubs United when you guys where in Kochi..let's continue it pic.twitter.com/5kBknrze20 — KBFC Updates (@KBFCtweets) February 2, 2018

@niktheblue94 @saysarun @KhelNow @soumo17 @Sportskeeda scenes from outside the Pune stadium where Blasters fans where attacked.....when Pune fans came to Kochi, they were taken to Manjappada office and they were taken care as guests... Where was the police? pic.twitter.com/CaNqsz9BDR — KBFC Updates (@KBFCtweets) February 2, 2018

Kerala Blasters fans group Manjappada has released a statement saying that both clubs have been informed about the ugly scuffle that took place in the stands of the Balewadi Stadium on Friday. The Manjappada fans group a statement:

"After yesterday's match against FC Pune City, Kerala Blasters fan was attacked by fans of FC Pune City while coming out of stands and has minor injuries. The incident has been informed to both clubs. Manjappada condemn such incidents and express our displeasure in away fans safety.

"As travelling fans this cannot be ignored as a one-off incident, as it has happened in other occasions as well. These incidents are pushing back Indian football. These incidents will not deter Manjappada in travelling for away matches."

FC Pune City fan group Orange Army also has issued a statement:

"It was bitterly disappointing what happened yesterday after the match. Unfortunately, a few unruly spectators created unnecessary mess, something that Orange Army totally discourages. As the official fan group of FC Pune City, our club has taken note of our feedback and has promised to immediately put measures in place to ensure this isn't repeated ever again.

"Being one of the most active travelling fan groups, we understand the importance of having a secure match day experience. Manjappada or any away fan/s will always get love and respect and that shall continue with this incident treated as an aberration.

"We can ensure that our club always endeavours to give all fans, be it away or home an experience to remember and will continue doing that."

The club echoes the sentiments of the Orange Army and condemns the unruly behaviour of a handful of spectators. The Club wants to ensure the fans, be it home or away, that all measures will be taken for a more secure and enjoyable match day experience. https://t.co/MlEtZBqDDu — FC Pune City (@FCPuneCity) February 3, 2018

One of the most appalling incidents in this season's ISL took place in Chennai when a Northeast girl was teased and harassed by drunk local guys inside the JLN Stadium during the match in November 2017.