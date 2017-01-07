- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
Video game news round-up: Mass Effect Andromeda release date, new Overwatch map and Rime
Here is your round-up of the biggest video game news stories from the first seven days of 2017, including BioWare finally confirming a release date for Mass Effect: Andromeda, a new map arriving in hit shooter Overwatch and the re-introduction of promising indie Rime.
Most popular