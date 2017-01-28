A video clip from Maasthi Gudi (Masti Gudi) has been leaked online. The video footage features the late actors, Uday and Anil.

Also read: The video of Yash consoling Duniya Vijay goes viral

The 10-minute clip was shot during the dubbing process, and apparently posted on YouTube by a crew member. However, fans of Kannada movies have slammed the latest development and demanded that the clip be deleted before it goes viral.

Nonetheless, the video has received close to 1 lakh hits, which is no small number for a Kannada film. But the video does not seem to have caught the makers' attention as they are yet to take appropriate action or give their statement on the issue.

Maasthi Gudi has not made news for the right reasons since an action sequence went horribly wrong a few months ago, taking the lives of the two budding actors.

Uday and Anil drowned while performing an action sequence at Thippagondanahalli Reservoir, 35 km west of Bengaluru, in November. Although the two were not good swimmers, they were asked to jump from a helicopter into the lake without being given life jackets by the film unit.

The shocking incidence was captured on camera, and became national news. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce banned director Nagashekar, stunt choreographer Ravi Verma and Duniya Vijay indefinitely over the incident.

Maasthi Gudi is a semi-period film, written and directed by Nagshekhar. The movie features Sadhu Kokila's music, Satya Hegde's cinematography and Joni Harsha's editing.