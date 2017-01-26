Video diagram shows strong gravitational lensing effect

  • January 26, 2017 20:30 IST
    By NASA
Video diagram shows strong gravitational lensing effect Close
Gravitational lensing is when objects with large masses such as galaxies or clusters of galaxies warp the spacetime surrounding them in such a way that they can create multiple images of background objects.
