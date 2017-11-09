The cricket fraternity is divided at the moment on the topic: Should MS Dhoni finally retire from T20Is? While the likes of Ajit Agarkar and VVS Laxman are speaking up for the motion, captain Virat Kohli, Ashish Nehra and even Syed Kirmani, are against it.

That debate, for sure, is set to continue as Team India take part in more and more T20Is in the coming future.

For now, why don't we get into the mood for some enjoyment? After all, the India cricket team recorded two wins in three matches against New Zealand in the Twenty20 format and that calls for nothing but celebration. Virat Kohli led his side to a memorable 2-1 series victory over the Black Caps in the home series.

Kohli and Co. play three T20Is in December against Sri Lanka. The verdict of whether Dhoni is a part of that series, rests with the BCCI selectors solely.

As for now, we can't complain the fact that Dhoni is taking time off to brush up on his dancing skills. In a now-viral video posted on Instagram, Dhoni is seen shaking his leg and doing some hip thrusts to the song Jhak Maar Ke from the movie Desi Boyz.

Such an adorable video of our #CaptainCool #SuperAdorable ❤️ #Throwback #MsDhoni #SakshiDhoni #Dance #SapnaMotiBhavani A post shared by Cricket Shots® (@cricketshots) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:42am PST

The song is picturised on Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, a close friend of the veteran cricketer.

MSD's wife Sakshi Singh Rawat also joins in the fun and laughs uncontrollably to the antics of her husband, who definitely looks to have been forced to show his dance steps by the camera woman!

The video does look like an old one, but nevertheless, we can't but help realise the fact that if Dhoni has to give a message out to his critics, this should be it. It doesn't matter how much you criticise one of India's best cricket captains, he will remain unperturbed and enjoy life and cricket, like he always has done!

The original song Jhak Maar Ke