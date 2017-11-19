The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 is all set to take place at Shanghai, China, on November 20, despite the controversies surrounding the line-up of performers this year.

From Taylor Swift dropping out to Katy Perry and Gigi Hadid being denied visa – it's been a crisis of sorts.

It was revealed recently that the final line-up will showcase former One Direction member Harry Styles, Grammy winner Miguel, Hamilton alum Leslie Odom Jr and Chinese pop sensation Jane Zhang.

While the world cannot wait to experience what the show has in store, let's not forget that they have some pretty solid performances to live up to.

From the awkward Bella Hadid and the Weeknd stage presence in 2016 to Hozier's Fairytale act in 2014, here are some of the best performances delivered on the show in recent years.

1) Hozier (2014)

While Take Me To Church isn't exactly what you'd call an anthem to which you can strut around in high heels and feel effortlessly elegant in lingerie, somehow everything went perfectly with the brooding emotion of the song and the icy-fairytale aesthetic that the Angels walked to.

2) Taylor Swift (2016)

Taylor can be considered an almost-alum when it comes to the performers' list for VS Fashion Shows over the years, but her I Know You Were Trouble performance was everything Victoria's Secret — sassy, fierce and unabashed to flaunt oneself in all their glory.

The fact that Adam Levine couldn't stop cheering for wife Behati Prinsloo as she took the runway only acted as an added bonus.

3) Maroon 5 (2011)

Speaking of Adam Levine blowing kisses, it wasn't his only time flaunting a beau. In 2011, Adam performed Moves Like Jagger with his band and also walked the ramp with his then girlfriend Anne Vyalitsyna, ending up planting a kiss on her cheeks, surprising both the audience and Anne herself. It's never too late for some on stage PDA.

4) Rihanna (2012)

This was the year of Rihanna because she slay-ed not once but twice in the same show. The RnB sensation performed two of her songs, and while Diamonds was every bit as dark and glamorous as the show, it was her Phresh Out The Runway performance that floored the audience, because RiRi blessed everyone with a 15 seconds rampwalk of herself alone. Talk about taking the stage!

5) The Weeknd (2016)

Who can forget the ever-so-awkward smile-glance-walk-by moment Bella Hadid shared with her ex, The Weeknd, as he performed Starboy on the ramp. That was probably the highlight of the show, even more so because the two had just broken up and rumours about The Weeknd having moved on to Selena Gomez were ripe.

But that didn't stop him from giving his ex the looks throughout his performance, and sure enough, Bella ended up getting the loudest cheer from the audience.

6) The Weeknd (2015)

Abel Tesfaye knows how to set the stage on fire every time he takes it. From the literal fireworks going off in the background to the pinwheels and lights and basically more fireworks the Angels flaunted instead of the usual wings — everything about this performance was hot.

7) Justin Bieber (2012)

Justin Bieber went from soulful to swooning in a matter of two minutes. And the transformation was adorable to say the least!

The acoustic As Long As You Love Me went on to the catchy Beauty and a Beat for the Pink Ball and everybody was sure that Justin himself enjoyed more than the audience did during his segment.