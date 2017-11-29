The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 finally aired on Tuesday at 10 p.m. on CBS and CBS All Access and within minutes into the highly awaited fashion soiree, it was no secret that this was one of the biggest and jazziest shows the lingerie brand has showcased.

Also read: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017: List of performers and best performances from the past

While signature faces like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Behati Prinsloo were missing on the strut down the runway, luckily stellar performances by Harry Styles, Grammy Winner Miguel and even the $2 million Fantasy Bra on VS Angel Lais Rebeiro made up for it.

Those who are religiously following the show right now, or have been from the past, already know that the gala took place in Shanghai, China, about a week ago, on November 20, and tonight finally you can catch a glimpse of the Angels in all their 'high heel and wings' glory.

Among the highlights is definitely Elsa Hosk's wing covered in 250,000 Swarovski crystals and longtime VS alum Alessandra Ambrosio revealing to Entertainment Tonight right before the show that this will be her final one, after 17 years.

Ed Razek, the executive producer of the Fashion Show and chief creative officer at Victoria's Secret took it upon himself to explain just how huge the show is this time. "This will, without question, be the biggest fashion event in history and our most ambitious show by far," Ed told People magazine.

"The event is well in hand and coming together beautifully. We have more models than ever before – 55 representing 17 countries, and four world-class entertainers," he added. And sure enough, the lingerie brand's 22nd annual spectacle was the "sexiest night on television."

Gigi Hadid, in an Instagram story, expressed her excitement over little sister Bella wearing the "wings" for the first time.

But performer and former One Direction member Harry Styles was no slacker when it came to upholding the high-end fashion aesthetic of the show. The "Sign of the Times" crooner went through multiple outfit changes as he belted out his latest hit singles, Kiwi and Only Angel.

Rocking some major pastel shades and heels, Harry's outfit is perhaps one of the most talked about performer's fashion over the years, which also went hand in hand with the six sections from this year's fashion show.

Punk Angel (in collaboration with Balmain), Goddesses, Millennial (PINK) Nation, Winter's Tale, Porcelain Angel, and Nomadic Angels were the six aesthetics and sure enough, it did attract controversy due to certain "tribal" references.

But what took the crown about this year's show was the after party, which was actually an after show vacation in Thailand. Angels Lais Ribeiro, Josephine Skriver, Sara Sampaio and Jasmine Tookes flew to Thailand with their beaus in town, and stayed at Ani Villas, where they posted pics from a water slide.

??‍♀️??‍♀️??‍♀️??‍♀️ @anivillas #anivillas A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Nov 25, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

never growing up. ???@SaraSampaio A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Nov 26, 2017 at 3:41am PST

So sad to leave these beautiful place! Thank you @anivillas for such an incredible stay! Also love love these girls, so many beautiful memories ! ❤️❤️❤️ #anivillas A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Nov 26, 2017 at 3:11am PST

Angel Sara Sampaio put up photos of the Phuket elephant Sanctuary and captioned it with a petition, saying: "Please don't ride them nor support tourism that harm [these] beautiful creatures!"

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid – who has become one of the most talked about VS Angels of the year, decided to stray away and fly to the Bahamas to celebrate close friend Hailey Baldwin's birthday, along with bff Kendall Jenner.