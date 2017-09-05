After much anticipation, Rufus Sewell's character Lord Melbourne has made a dramatic return in ITV series Victoria Season 2. But, like his entry in the current season, Lord Melbourne might have a dramatic departure as well.

Viewers were thrilled to see the arrival of former prime minister Lord Melbourne — a confidante of Queen Victoria (played by Jenna Coleman) — to Buckingham Palace. But soon they were left in shock as the series revealed he was suffering from an incurable disease.

Lord M gave some crucial advice to the Queen as she visited him in his greenhouse. He was looking awfully pale as he is suffering from a deadly disease that he hid from the Queen.

His doctor said: "With regular blood-letting and a diet of beef tea and brussels biscuits, I feel sure the headache and the weakness on the left side will dissipate."

But Lord M seemed unconvinced and sat down to write a letter to the Queen about his disease.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning show, Lord M actor Rufus Sewell said: "Melbourne thinks there is something wrong with him but he isn't sure what it is."

The 49-year-old told the presenters: "It isn't in his nature to burden others with his troubles, he is keeping it to himself and not sharing it with Victoria. There's quite a lot of drama over the episodes that Lord Melbourne features, and unexpected twists and turns which could intrigue people."

Victoria Season 2 episode 3 will air Sunday, September 10 at 9:05 pm on ITV (UK). The royal drama will later be available on PBS for all US viewers.