Canadian official touches the arm of the Queen, breaching royal protocol Close
Canadian official touches the arm of the Queen, breaching royal protocol

After much anticipation, Rufus Sewell's character Lord Melbourne has made a dramatic return in ITV series Victoria Season 2. But, like his entry in the current season, Lord Melbourne might have a dramatic departure as well.

Also read: Jenna Coleman on why 'sex played a huge part' in Queen Victoria's relationship with Prince Albert 

Viewers were thrilled to see the arrival of former prime minister Lord Melbourne — a confidante of Queen Victoria (played by Jenna Coleman) — to Buckingham Palace. But soon they were left in shock as the series revealed he was suffering from an incurable disease.

Rufus Sewell
Rufus Sewell's Lord Melbourne in ITV's Victoria TV seriesFacebook/ Victoria

Lord M gave some crucial advice to the Queen as she visited him in his greenhouse. He was looking awfully pale as he is suffering from a deadly disease that he hid from the Queen.

His doctor said: "With regular blood-letting and a diet of beef tea and brussels biscuits, I feel sure the headache and the weakness on the left side will dissipate."

But Lord M seemed unconvinced and sat down to write a letter to the Queen about his disease.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning show, Lord M actor Rufus Sewell said: "Melbourne thinks there is something wrong with him but he isn't sure what it is."

The 49-year-old told the presenters: "It isn't in his nature to burden others with his troubles, he is keeping it to himself and not sharing it with Victoria. There's quite a lot of drama over the episodes that Lord Melbourne features, and unexpected twists and turns which could intrigue people."

Victoria Season 2 episode 3 will air Sunday, September 10 at 9:05 pm on ITV (UK). The royal drama will later be available on PBS for all US viewers.

Related