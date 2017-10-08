The sixth episode of ITV's Victoria Season 2 depicted the infamous Irish potato famine and as well as an assassination attempt on the Queen. Hence, Victoria heads to Scotland for safety following another assassination attempt in the penultimate or seventh episode of the series.

The trailer shows — monarch receives a warm welcome with traditional Scottish bagpipe music from the Duke (Denis Lawson) and his entourage.

She seems quite surprised as she asks: "Duke, what a pleasant surprise."

The stoic Scotsman replies: "These are the Atholl Highlanders ma'am, my personal army. They're at your command."

Terrified by the assassination attempts, Victoria wants to be assured whether she is completely safe in the Scottish Highlands.

The Queen again asks him: "Thank you Duke, but do you think I'm in danger here in Scotland?" Duke insists that the married couple will be safe under the Highlanders' supervision.

The official synopsis for the penultimate episode of Victoria Season 2 reads —

"Feeling suffocated after a repeated assassination attempt leads to increased security at the Palace, Victoria seeks escape to the land she fantasised about as a child: the Scottish Highlands. However, it isn't the romantic retreat she has read about in her Walter Scott novels, and she begins to realise that, whatever she is in the world, she can't escape the fact that she is Queen.

When a day out takes an unexpected turn, Victoria finally gets the anonymity she wished for, while Albert enjoys being able to play the role of a traditional husband for the first time. Hidden away from normal Palace life, the entire court — servants and royals alike — find secrets and romance bubbling up to the surface on a liberating midsummer's night."

Watch the Victoria TV series to know more about the episode. Season 2 episode 7 titled The King Over the Water will air on Sunday, October 7, at 9 pm on ITV (UK).

The royal drama will premiere on Masterpiece PBS (USA) on January 14, 2018.