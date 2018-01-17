Victoria Beckham has not started 2018 the way she intended to. The former Spice Girls singer has drawn flak online when she posted a few pictures of her new eyewear collection. Though the eyewear was chic, her decision to use an extra-skinny model drew flak.

However, Victoria is not letting this pull her New Year spirits down. The mother of four recently shot for Vogue Spain and she looked fabulous!

The 43-year-old took to Instagram to share sizzling pictures from her shoot and fans couldn't get enough of it! Putting a leggy display, Victoria is seen shooting in three outfits for the magazine. For the cover, Victoria has sported a nude bodysuit.

The suit features a plunging backline, leaving her back bare. The outfit perfectly outlines her toned body. Seated on a rustic table, the sensual diva teases the camera.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jan 16, 2018 at 6:05am PST

In another picture from the shoot, Victoria dons a red Twist Yoke Midi dress flaunting her incredible flexibility. The £2,250 dress featured thigh-high slits that helped her exhibit her toned legs. She completed the look with a pair of aqua coloured Dorothy pumps.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jan 16, 2018 at 6:10am PST

Placing one foot on the rustic table and flexing the other leg, Victoria looked stunning in the shot while she looked away from the camera.

Victoria displayed her flexibility yet again when she slipped into a Cashmere Crewneck sweater for her third look. Repeating the aqua pumps, Victoria paired the sweater with nude Spanx and posed on a chair for this shot.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jan 16, 2018 at 6:13am PST

While these were taken by photographer Boo George, the diva also recorded a few videos to show fans some behind-the-scene footages. In the videos, the wife of football legend David Beckham is seen dancing and twirling to strike a pose for the magazine.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jan 16, 2018 at 7:22am PST

Though her flexibility might stun first-time viewers, her Instagram followers are aware of her ability to stretch. The mother of four has fun teasing followers by sharing photos of her legs flexed up.

Here are a few examples:

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 28, 2017 at 5:00am PDT