Singer and model-turned-businesswoman Victoria Beckham turned 43 on Monday, April 17. The mother of four – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – started her career as a member of the all-female pop group, Spice Girls– popular for songs like Wannabe, Mama, 2 become 1 and Say You'll be There.

She was also part of a host of documentaries– Victoria's Secrets, Being Victoria Beckham, The Real Beckhams, Victoria Beckham– A Mile In Their Shoes and Victoria Beckham: Coming to America.

Popularly known as Posh Spice, she married former professional footballer David Beckham in 1999. After she debuted as a model at the London Fashion Week in 2000, she also walked the runway for Roberto Cavalli at the Milan Fashion Week and was the face of Marc Jacobs' Spring 2008 collection.

Victoria launched her fashion label in September 2008 and since then has been a regular at New York Fashion Week. Apart from a clothing line, the brand is also known for its luxury handbags, eyewear and perfumes.

Victoria is often spotted in London and New York and the designer never fails to give us some major fashion goals.

Take a look at the designer's transformation over the years.

