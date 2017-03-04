Vice president Mike Pence responds to email misconduct allegations

  • March 4, 2017 15:23 IST
    By Reuters
Vice president Mike Pence responds to email misconduct allegations Close
Pence says there is no comparison between his use of a private email account while serving as governor of Indiana and Hillary Clintons use of a private email server while secretary of state.
loading image
IBT TV
Theresa May attacks SNP and Scottish Labour at Scottish Conservative conference
Most popular