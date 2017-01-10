Gujarat's biennial global investor summit — Vibrant Gujarat 2017 — will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (January 10) afternoon. Modi had started the investors' summit in 2003 when he was the state's chief minister to showcase the state as a destination for Indian and global investors.

The event will be held at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, and this year's theme is "Sustainable Economic and Social Development".

Later, Modi will hold talks with the CEOs of 50 top companies during the Global CEO Roundtable. The discussion is expected to be attended by Indian businessmen like Essar Group's Shashi Ruia, Aditya Birla Group's Kumar Mangalam Birla, Reliance's Anil Ambani, Suzuki Motor Corp's Toshihiro Suzuki, Boeing's Bertrand Marc Allen and Cisco's executive chairman John Chambers.

The event will see a slew of events including seminars focussed on countries including France, Australia, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Rwanda, Israel and the US.

It will also host sector-wise seminars covering textiles, plastics, aerospace and defence. There will be a session on the ease of doing business in India and smart cities.