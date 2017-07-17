National Award winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran will be directing none other than Sandalwood's Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar. They are going to collaborate for a film to be bankrolled by leading south Indian producer Rockline Venkatesh.

It was earlier speculated that Puneeth Rajkumar and Vetrimaaran would be teaming up for the Kannada remake of the director's National Award winning movie Visaranai. But now Rockline Venkatesh, who holds the Kannada remake rights of the Tamil film, has denied the reports.

"We will be doing a movie with a fresh story. Visaranai remake will be made with a different team," Rockline Venkatesh cleared the rumours while speaking to a Kannada daily.

Vetrimaaran is presently working on the script and the other cast and crew are yet to be finalised.

Currently, Puneeth Rajkumar is busy with A Harsha's Anjani Putra, which is an action thriller. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in the flick that also has Haripirya and Ramya Krishnan in important roles.

The film has Ravi Basrur's music, Swamy's cinematography and Deepu S Kumar's editing.

Meanwhile, his Raajakumara, which was released in March, has turned out to be one of the highest grossers at the Sandalwood box office.

On the other hand, Vetrimaaran is busy with his much-hyped Vada Chennai.