In a highly revealing interview, Hope Solo, one of the greatest goalkeepers in women's soccer/football, has made shocking allegations against former FIFA President Sepp Blatter. The now-retired footballer, who is blessed with gorgeous looks, claimed that Blatter once tried taking advantage of her womanhood.

She revealed the incident in a heart-to-heart interaction with Portugal newspaper Expresso.

I had Sepp Blatter grab my a** [turns towards her press assistant, Melinda Travis]," said Hope, 36. "Can I talk about that?" "It was at the Ballon D'or one year [Solo presented the FIFA's women's player of the year award in January 2013 and shared the stage with the now disgraced former FIFA president], right before I went on stage..."

The Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal have given women across the world the strength to come out in open and narrate the nightmarish events from their life with the hashtag #metoo on social media. Hope too has spoken out of such an incident from her past.

I speak out directly [with people] when things like that happen. In other cases, for instance, I've told my teammates: "Don't ever fucking touch me! Don't do it". It has been in the showers, it's been in the locker room... I usually speak directly with the person. "In the case of Sepp Blatter, I went on the stage, I was nervous for the presentation... It was the Ballon D'Or I was presenting. After that I didn't see him and that was kind of bad. I didn't get to tell him directly "Don't ever touch me!" That's the way I've always handled things. Directly."

Blatter has spoken up on Hope's claims and when contacted by BBC Sport, the 81-year-old said: "This allegation is ridiculous."

Blatter was forced to step down from the FIFA president post after a corruption scandal engulfed the whole of the world governing body back in 2015. Gianni Infantino succeeded him.

A post shared by Hope Solo (@hopesolo) on Dec 5, 2016 at 5:36pm PST

Today I stand with #ADayWithoutWomen #InternationalWomensDay A post shared by Hope Solo (@hopesolo) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:36am PST

Continuing with the explosive interview, Hope added that it is high time that women athletes should speak up on sexual harassment, which is very common.