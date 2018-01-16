Veteran cinematographer W B Rao, who has worked on films like Rangeela, Raja Hindustani and Khuda Gawah, breathed his last on Tuesday (January 16) morning at a Juhu hospital in Mumbai. An official of Western Indian Cinematographer's Association (WICA) also confirmed the news to IANS.

Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan took to Twitter to share the news of his sad demise. "W.B. Rao, the much respected & revered cinematographer is no more. #Hum, #KhudaGawah & #Rangeela where my personal favorites. #OMSHANTHI," he tweeted.

In his career spanning over four decades, Rao has been a part of many blockbuster films like Hum, Dhadkan, Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Insaaf and Barsaat Ki Raat.

Rao started his career as an assistant cinematographer with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's father, Pravin Bhatt in the late 60s. He held a prominent position at the Western Indian Cinematographer's Association (WICA) and was known for the way he used to see the lights and colours to give viewers a larger than life cinematic experience.

Rao had also collaborated with celebrated directors like Ram Gopal Varma, David Dhawan and superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla.