Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi died on the night of February 24 at around 11 pm in Dubai due to a massive cardiac arrest. Her body is expected to arrive in Mumbai on Monday morning.

Here are the latest updates:

  • Latest reports suggest that Sridevi's mortal remains will take some more time to be flown back to India. Accordinfg to officials, as per the standard protocols, tests take up to 24 hours in the case of a person who has died outside a hospital in Dubai.
  • The General Department of Forensic Evidence in Dubai had conducted the autopsy of Sridevi.
  • Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth has arrived in Mumbai to pay his last respects to Sridevi.
  • Designer Manish Malhotra also paid tribute to Sridevi on Instagram.
  • Like other Bollywood celebrities, filmmaker Karan Johar went to Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai to pay last respects to the veteran actress. He also took to Instagram to express his grief.
  • Sridevi, who rose to fame in the 1980s, had an estimated worth of $35 million. Besides a bungalow in Andheri West, she also owned luxurious cars like Porshe Cayenne, Audi and Ford.
  • The Bollywood actress' fans are still mourning her untimely death:
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his grief for Sridevi's death
  • Fans have started gathering outside Sridevi's residence:
  • Latest reports have said that the veteran actress' body will be brought to Bhagya Bungalow in Andheri (West) for the last darshan which will be held between 7 am to 10 am.
The latest rituals will be held at Pawas Hans crematorium in Vile Parle of Mumbai at noon.

The Dubai police had issued Sridevi's death certificate on Sunday. Her body is being flown to India in a private chartered flight, which was sent by Anil Ambani.

The 13-seater private jet, (Embraer-135BJ) belonging to Reliance Transport and Travel Ltd, had left for Dubai on Sunday afternoon.

Her family has said that they will send out updates as and when they receive information about the body. Here's an official statement by her family, said a Firstpost report.

Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi, Khushi and the entire Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family is deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor. They thank the entire media for their prayers, support and sensitivity during their time of grief.

Late Sridevi Kapoor's body will arrive in India tomorrow. We will update you on all further information as and when it's available to us.

Request you to kindly reach out to us on everything related to this and we urge you to please not call the family for information on the same.

Sridevi's sudden death has come as a shock to the Bollywood industry and her fans.

