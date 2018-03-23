A Mumbai businessman was arrested Thursday (March 22) night after a veteran Bollywood actress accused him of rape and filed a complaint against him at Juhu Police Station.

The accused, identified as Amar Khanna, will be produced in court on Friday (March 23).

Meanwhile, the rape case has been transferred to crime branch for further investigation, which is underway.

In January, the actress had filed a case against the businessman accusing him of molesting her over the past few months. A case under Sections 304-D (stalking) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered.

According to the complaint, the veteran actress, who knew the businessman for a quite some time, had stopped talking to him after their relationship turned bitter over the past couple of months. However, Khanna kept stalking her and misbehaved with her on many occasions.

The actress had approached the police after he allegedly broke into her house and harassed her. The police arrested him later.