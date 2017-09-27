Ace Bengali actor Dwijen Bandyopadhyay died of a massive cardiac arrest on Wednesday. He was 68. According to Anandabazar Patrika, he passed away at his Kolkata residence at around 2 am.

Bandyopadhyay's body was taken to Academy of Fine Arts for his fans to pay their last tribute. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

He was well known for his portrayals in movies, television and theatres. He acted in many popular Bengali films such as Chander Bari, Jekhane Bhooter Bhoy, Phoring, Autograph and Prem By Chance.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to share her condolences as she wrote: "Saddened at the passing away of veteran actor Dwijen Bandyopadhyay. Condolences to his colleagues and family."

Other political leaders from West Bengal also took to social media to mourn his sudden demise.

Surjya Kanta Mishra, Secretary of Communist Party of India, tweeted: "Thespian Dwijen Bandyopadhyay will be remembered by generations. My sincerest condolences."

According to PTI, director Atanu Ghosh said, "It is a sad day for all of us and a great loss for the Bengali film industry and stage."

Sudeshna Roy, director (Sudhu Tumi) said, "I can't yet believe this. We were supposed to meet in October. Dwijen-da had also worked with our serial 'Labanyer Sansar'. Durga Puja this year started on a sad note for us."