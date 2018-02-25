Indian cinema lost a gem of an actress in Sridevi on Saturday night. She suffered a massive cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she was attending actress Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah's wedding.

Her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor were also present at the wedding, but her elder daughter Jahnvi Kapoor gave it a miss as she was busy shooting for her Bollywood debut film Dhadak.

The news of her sudden demise was confirmed by her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor. It came as a shock not only to her family but the whole film fraternity as well as fans.

Here are some of the last pictures of the veteran actress from the wedding she was attending:

