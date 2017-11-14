Veteran Bollywood actress Shyama, 82, passed away on Tuesday morning in Mumbai.

Known for her beauty as well as acting skills, Shyama worked in over 170 films. Originally named Khursid Akhtar, she was given the name Shyama by film-maker Vijay Bhatt.

Shyama was suffering from age-related ailments and was suffering physical pain for various reasons.

"She was a very jovial and a positive person. She was sick. I am glad she is out of her misery. I am happy for her and I am sure she must be happy for herself. She was in a lot of pain and one would feel helpless and could do nothing about it. Her mind was very active, though her body had given up," yesteryear actress Ameeta told Mid-Day.

Shyama was best known for her roles in movies like Aar Paar (1954), Barsaat Ki Raat (1960) and Tarana (1951). The talented actress was married to cinematographer Fali Mistry in 1953. While Mistry had died in 1979, they were survived by two sons – Farooq and Rohin, and a daughter Shirrin.

Her funeral was held at Marine Lines in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, which however, was reportedly not attended by any popular faces of the industry. No tinsel town star even expressed grief on social media at the loss, hinting at the industry's indifference.

However, there are a few people who have expressed condolence at the death of Shyama on Twitter. Check some of the tweets and her photos below:

Actress #Shyama is no more. #BarsatKiRaat ,#AaarPaar fame actress was 82 year old. Took her last breath in Mumbai....RIP pic.twitter.com/NWptF4vpgT — Harshada G Vedpathak (@Imharshada) November 14, 2017

We are deeply saddened by the demise of yesteryear star #Shyama. The spirited actress was known for films like Aar Paar (1954), Sharada (157) and Barsaat Ki Raat (1960).. pic.twitter.com/sEmjbW6ssB — NFAI (@NFAIOfficial) November 14, 2017

The gorgeous shyamaji passed away today leaving behind her beautiful memories , she will always be remembered! May her soul rest in peace. Deepest Condolences to her family ? #ripshyamaji #Shyama pic.twitter.com/lmjk2B3qaE — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) November 14, 2017

RIP: #Shyama Veteran Hindi film actress Shyama has passed away this morning (November 14) in Mumbai. She was 82 years old. pic.twitter.com/hVylXIdUpR — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) November 14, 2017