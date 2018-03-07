A video has surfaced on social media where veteran actress Rekha is seen desperately hiding her face when she accidentally confronts a camera as she is coming out of a shop.

The video, which is now going viral on social media, shows Rekha instantly covering her face with her dupatta when she spotted a cameraman holding the lens at her.

Soon, her manager came running to the person and intervened. Meanwhile, Rekha, still completely hiding her face, rushed inside her car.

The video is going viral because of the strange manner that Rekha tried to avoid being filmed. What makes it more bizarre is the fact that Rekha is generally very comfortable being clicked by photographers.

However, for some unknown reasons, the 63-year-old actress appeared desperate to avoid cameras. Is it that Rekha was without make-up, and wanted to dodge the cameras? Or, is it because she did not want to reveal her shopping destination? Well, the exact reason is best known to Rekha herself.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Rekha will be seen sharing screen space with Dharmendra for a song in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, according to Filmfare.

The report stated that the two veteran stars will be recreating the iconic song Rafta Rafta Dekho Ankh Meri Ladi Hai. Shooting for the song is reportedly over. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who are part of the movie, will also be seen in the song video.