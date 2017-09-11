Popular Bollywood actor Tom Alter, aged 67, has been diagnosed with a type of skin cancer known as squamous cell carcinoma (SCC). Alter is in the fourth stage of this cancer and is admitted to Mumbai's Saifee Hospital.

Alter has acted in more than 300 films and various Hindi TV shows such as Shaktimaan, Junoon and, Zabaan Sambhalke.

"It is what is called a squamous cell carcinoma (a type of skin cancer). It is a relapse of the same thing which had happened last year and unfortunately, for various reasons, it was not detected at that time and has come back," the actor's son Jamie Alter told IANS.

Here are the top things to know about squamous cell carcinoma: