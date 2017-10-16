Veteran actor Kader Khan is not in the best of health, and his current condition is quite miserable. The 79-year-old needs a wheelchair as he can barely walk, and has trouble to talk as well.

Some latest photos of Kader emerged on social media, where the actor is seen on a wheelchair while his son Sarfaraz is holding it from behind. Although he looks happy, age has certainly taken a toll on the legendary artist.

Kader is currently staying with his son and daughter-in-law in Canada, who said that he faces problem in walking and speaking, but is otherwise leading a happy life.

"He talks with difficulty, understands only husband and me, but recognises everyone. He is happy and cheerful. My kids Saima, Hamza and I treat him like a baby," Kader's daughter-in-law told an entertainment portal.

Talking about his inability to walk properly, Kader's son said that after a knee surgery, the Raja Babu actor did not follow the doctor's advice, which caused the damage.

"The surgery did not go wrong. It was just that my father refused to get up after the surgery. We were told that he has to make an effort and try to start walking from the next day. He just didn't do that and...," Sarfaraz told the portal.

He further added that Kader is otherwise absolutely fine and there is nothing to worry about. Sarfaraz also said that his father remembers his friends like Govinda and Shakti Kapoor but he faces trouble to talk.

"My father is a Canadian citizen and he is being well-looked after in Canada. Insha Allah, we will definitely come for few days but I don't think that he will do any films hereafter. He was quite disillusioned with the industry and took a step back long ago," he added.

Meanwhile, many of his fans on social media have been praying for Kader's good health after seeing his latest photos. After making his debut in 1973 with the film Daag, Kader has till date appeared in over 300 films.