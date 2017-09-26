Italian two-wheeler maker Piaggio will launch a new scooter model christened as Vespa RED in India. The scooter is set to enter the market on October 3 and each buyer of this particular model will support an organisation focusing on helping people.

Vespa has joined hands with (RED) in an effort to fight against HIV. (RED) is an organisation that was founded in 2006 and has raised more than $450 million for the Global Fund to help people ailing from tuberculosis, AIDS, and malaria.

Globally, the Vespa 946 is offered in a fully-red variant and $150 is donated for each vehicle sold to the organisation. Thus, it offers a chance to join in the fight against some of the dreaded illnesses humankind has had to face.

However, Vespa India won't be selling the actually Vespa 946 RED in India. Instead, Piaggio has revealed that they will launch the VXL variants of both 125cc and 150cc scooters in a fully-red avatar.

The only 946 scooter variant sold in India was the 946 Emporio Armani with a whopping price tag of Rs 12.04 lakh. The model is not on sale anymore as the contract between Piaggio and Giorgio Armani came to a close.

Vespa's current range in India includes VXL, SXL, Standard version and the Elegante. The 150cc engine powered models produces a peak power output of 11.44 bhp at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 11.5 Nm generated at 5,500 rpm while the 125cc versions produce a peak power output of 10.45 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.6 Nm generated at 6,000 rpm.