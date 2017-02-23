Verizon Wireless, which sells the exclusive Droid series devices ( including Z and X), is reportedly also planning to offer Moto G5 Plus in 2017 in the US.

Popular Twitter spy, Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has shared a promotional image of the Verizon-bound Moto G5 Plus. In the picture, the device looks exactly the same as seen in the recently leaked photos. The Moto device's rear sports a smooth cover and blends seamlessly with the metallic frame around the edges. It also houses the iconic batwing logo inside.

Also, its circular camera module looks identical to flagship Moto Z (2016) series, but we are not sure if the mid-range will support snap-on Moto Mods accessory.

In the front, it features a camera on top right corner, single-grille speaker at centre with 'moto' branding and below, we see a curved rectangular physical home button, which is also believed to house the fingerprint sensor. It has to be noted that unlike the Droid series, Moto G5 Plus does not come with any Verizon logo on it.

Moto G5 Plus for Verizon. pic.twitter.com/XfmzLMc8zn — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 22, 2017

As far as internal hardware is concerned, it is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC (System-on-Chip) and feature 12MP camera on the back, a 5MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh cell with Turbo charging technology. Moto G5 Plus will sport a 5.2-inch screen with full HD (1920x1080p) resolution.

It remains to be seen, if Verizon has clinched any contract with Lenovo's Moto for a limited period, similar to the Moto Z series, it had in 2016. Last year, the network carrier sold Moto Z Droid series exclusively for two months and also got Nougat update delivered to its variants much before the unlocked models.

Lenovo is hosting pre-Mobile World Congress event on February 26 in Barcelona to unveil the Moto G5 series.

Watch this space for latest news on Lenovo Moto G5 series and MWC 2017.