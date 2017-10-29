Former champion and fifth seed Venus Williams take on sixth seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in the Women's singles championship match of WTA Finals 2017 in Singapore on Sunday, October 29.

Venues, the 37-year-old American superstar, came up with a stunning display of grit and determination against eighth seed Caroline Garcia, who pushed the veteran to the limits, in the semi-final on Saturday, October 28.

Venus, who won the title in 2008, recovered from a set down to defeat Garcia 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-3 to reach her first final after 2009 edition of the year-ending tournament.

Can Venus end title-drought?

The world number five has been on fine form in the ongoing tournament, beating her younger opponents in Garbine Muguruza and Jelena Ostapenko before suffering a blip against Karolina Pliskova in the group stages.

Venus has had a dream year in 2017 after suffering setbacks in the recent past. Much like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the American woman defied odds to reach the finals of Australian Open and Wimbledon. However, she failed to win even a single title this year, which would definitely be on the back of her mind when she takes the court on Sunday.

"It's hard to produce your best tennis at the end of the year because you've given so much but it's so important to do that in this tournament," Venus said after her hard-fought semi-final win on Saturday.

Venus will start the championship match as the overwhelming favourite after having beaten Wozniacki in all their seven career meetings. Notably, she has lost only one set to the Denmark star so far.

On the other hand, Wozniacki, who won her only title of 2017 in Tokyo, did not have a good start to the campaign after her loss to Caroline Garcia in the opener.

However, she buckled up, clinching dominant wins over world number one Simona Halep, Elina Svitolina and Karolina Pliskova in straight sets enroute to the final.

Wozniacki, playing her first WTA Finals championship match, is likely to feel the pressure of playing the big match. On top of it, she has to also battle the crowd, who are expected to root for Williams.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The championship match between Venus and Wozniacki starts at 5pm IST, 11:30am GMT

