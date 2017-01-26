Former world number one Venus Williams wound back the clock with an epic performance to reach the finals of the Australian Open. Venus defeated fellow countrywoman Coco Vandeweghe in the semifinals 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday.

Nadal vs Federer still on in the men's singles

Venus, known for her strong character, clinched the match after going one set down. An incredible performance in the second and third set helped the four-time Australian Open champion win the match.

Vandeweghe was seen as the black horse of the tournament after beating top players like Eugenie Bouchard, Angelique Kerber and Gabrine Muguruza to reach the semifinals. But Venus ended her incredible run with a chest-thumping victory to keep the dream final between the William sisters (Venus vs Serena) alive.

The first set witnessed both the players playing some solid tennis from all round the court. Vandeweghe was brilliant in her service while there was an array of confidence in both the players, who were going for the winners. As a result, there were a number of unforced errors with Venus hitting 17 of those compared to Vandeweghe's sixteen

However, it was the Vandeweghe's winners (17), which played an important role in helping her clinch the tight first set in a tie-break, 7-6 (7-3).

The story of the second set was quite different with Venus delivering the goods from the outset. She was immaculate with her service, which included eight aces. Besides that, there was a genuine improvement in her shot accuracy as well. The former world number one did not have any trouble in getting past Vandeweghe.

With the match tied at 1-1 sets, the final set, it was Venus, who continued her amazing form from the second set. There was an air of confidence in her play, while Vandeweghe made some mistakes with her playing leading to some silly unforced errors. Venus clinched the third set 6-3.