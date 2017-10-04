Sony's Venom movie has added a Park and Recreation alumnus to its star-studded cast list— Jenny Slate. The 35-year-old actress is joined by the likes of Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed.

With director Ruben Fleischer on board, Tom Hardy's Venom will have a face-off with Cletus Kasady aka Carnage. Surprisingly, Spider-Man (who is the enemy of Venom symbiote) will not appear in the movie, the studio confirmed earlier.

According to a report by Variety, 50 Shades of Grey screenwriter Kelly Marcel is on board to pen down the script alongside Scott Rosenberg (Jumanji) and Jeff Pinkner (The Dark Tower).

Venom is a standalone movie and it does not exist in Marvel Cinematic Universe. But it belongs to from Sony's Marvel Universe.

Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing the movie with Amy Pascal. Tom Hardy starrer Venom movie will hit the theatres on October 5, 2018.

As noted by Variety, the Venom symbiote has appeared in many Spider-Man comics since its inception in 1988. Since then, Eddie Brock aka Venom has appeared alongside Spider-Man, Deadpool, Hulk, Iron Man and many superheroes.

Coming to his big screen debut, Venom once appeared in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 in 2007, while the character was portrayed by Topher Grace.

As of yet, any details of Jenny Slate's character in the Venom movie has not been revealed yet. She recently lent her voice to Illumination's Secret Life of Pets 2. Prior to this, she did voice work for The Secret Life of Pets, Zootopia, The LEGO Batman Movie and Despicable Me 3.

She just wrapped production on Drew Pearce's Hotel Artemis opposite Jodie Foster and Sofia Boutella. She recently starred in Fox's X-Men series The Gifted.