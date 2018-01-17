The filming of Sony's Venom is underway, and the latest rumour is that Spider-Man would do a cameo in the comic flick. Cheer up Spidey fans.

The Tom Hardy-starrer already has a stellar cast — Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Reid Scott and Woody Harrelson, and Tom Holland's addition is only going to make it more interesting.

Several reports earlier confirmed that Peter Parker will not be featured in the Venom movie despite Amy Pascal's tease.

Based on two '90s comics, the Spider-Man spin-off is slated to hit theatres on October 5, 2018.

In the recent episode of Collider Movie Talk, the video host Jon Schnepp dropped the scoop that Holland's Spider-Man will appear in Venom. Kristian Harloff, head of development for Collider Video, shared the same on Twitter. Jon also mentioned that the casting update has not been officially revealed yet.

Damn @JonSchnepp dropping bombs and saying he knows that Spiderman will be in #Venom on #collidrmovietalk Tom Holland's Spiderman! — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) January 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Sony has been working on making movies on other Spidey characters as part of its Marvel Cinematic Universe. While filming for Ruben Fleischer-directed Venom movie is on, another film based on Silver Sable and Black Cat is set to go on floors with Gina Prince-Bythewood on board as the director. Apparently, there are rumours that a movie based on iconic Spidey villain Kraven The Hunter is in works.

Coming to Venom, several set videos and photos have made their way online. Among those, a new set video shared by Backgrid showed Tom Hardy's Venom aka Eddie Brock getting attacked by Scott Haze's mysterious character.

Check out the video below: