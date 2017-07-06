Announced by Sony a few months ago, Spider-Man spin-off Venom movie is set to release on October 5, 2018. The movie will centre around Spider-Man's arch rival Venom symbiote aka Eddie Brock which will be portrayed by British actor Tom Hardy.

Ahead of Spider-Man: Homecoming release in theatres, here we have gathered all the facts about the Venom movie that you need to know about.

Venom to be a part of Sony's Marvel universe

While Spider-Man and Avengers exist in the MCU, Venom does not. It is a part of Sony's own Marvel Universe along with Silver and Black movie.

How would Tom Hardy look as Venom

With Ruben Fleischer directing, Tom Hardy is playing the character of one of the famous Spider-Man antagonist Venom symbiote aka Eddie Brock. Upon the announcement of the movie, a brilliant comic artist and a die-hard Marvel fan BossLogic crafted his imagination on a new piece of fan art where Tom Hardy is wearing the Venom Symbiote. Take a look here.

Spider-Man will not be featured

Despite Amy Pascal teasing the fans about Peter Parker's appearance in the Venom movie, Screenrant reports that Spider-Man Tom Holland will not appear alongside Tom Hardy.

Carnage is on board

Venom will have a face-off with villain Carnage who is the suitable opponent for Tom Hardy's character. While fans were in doubt, Sony chairman Tom Rothman recently confirmed, "As for the expansion plans, Tom Hardy is starring in Venom, dated for Oct. 5, 2018, which will also feature the villain Carnage."

An R-rated Venom movie

As fans have been praying for the movie to be R-rated, a Screenrant report suggests that Sony is proposing for an R rating for the Venom Vs Carnage movie.