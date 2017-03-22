The trailer of Telugu Movie, Guru, starring Victory Venkatesh, Ritika Singh and Mumtaz Sorcar, has got superb response from the audience and crossed the mark of 1 million views on YouTube in 36 hours.

Guru is one of the most-awaited Telugu movies of 2017 and its theatrical trailer was released on the official YouTube channel of Y Not Studios on Monday evening and it has been viewed 1,049,087 times as of on Wednesday morning. The 1.32-minute-long video has got 38,576 thumbs up (likes), 854 thumbs down (dislikes) and 1,806 comments on this channel of YouTube.

Written and directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, Guru is an official remake of Tamil sports drama Irudhi Suttru, which was also released in Hindi as Saala Khadoos. The movie revolves around the story of a boxing coach, who is not able to win the championship of his time due to malpractices by his opponent. He finds a fisher-woman who is suitable for the boxing role. He trains her hard and makes her the boxing champion.

The trailer shows that Sudha Kongara Prasad retained her original story in Guru, but has tweaked certain things to suit the taste of Telugu audience. She has also added some commercial ingredients to enhance its entertainment quotient. As boxing coach, Venkatesh appears to be ruthless and has given a knockout performance. Ritika Singh, Mumtaz Sorcar and Nassar are also going to be big assets of the movie.

The film unit began its regular shooting in September 2016 and canned the movie in Vizag, Hyderabad, Goa and in Tamil Nadu. The movie was previously slated to release on January 26, but got postponed a couple of times due to some unknown reasons. The makers are yet to announce a new release date for the film.