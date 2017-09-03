Director Yakub Ali Mohammad's Telugu movie Vellipomakey featuring Vishwak Sen and Nithyasree Reddy in the lead roles, has received mixed reviews from the film critics.

Vellipomakey is a romance drama that revolves around a software engineer named Chandu (Vishwak Sen), who works at an animation company. He is desperate to fall in love and he finds a girl (Swetha) during a Facebook chat. The two get close to each other, but Swetha deserts him. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

The critics said director Yakub Ali Mohammad has chosen a good concept, which talks about sensitive issues in an introvert's love life. The first half deals with the character of the hero and the story begins only in the second half.

Debutant hero Vishwak Sen has done justice to his role and his performance is the highlight of the film. Swetha and Supraja have limited screen presence and they have done a good job. The movie has good production values and music and picturisation are the attractions on the technical front, added the critics.

Here are some critics' reviews on Vellipomakey:

The Hindu: The director takes his own sweet time to tell the story and he does have a unique voice. Among all the new actors, Vishwak Sen and his friend (who plays Kishore) are the pick of the lot.

Times of India: While Vellipomakey has nothing new to offer in terms of story or finesse, you can watch it for the sake of Yakub's directorial skills and the way the story pans out.

123 Telugu: Vellipomakey is a film that is made with content that's suitable for short films. Though the concept of the film is good, pale narration and the abrupt ending may not appeal to the audience. The emotions showcased in the film will also disappoint the audience and make Vellipomakey a below average watch this weekend.

Chitramala: The film surely leaves a different experience for all the viewers. The honesty in the story telling, the cute performances from the lead actors and an amazing background score will take us to a completely new world of love that comes in its original pure form. The film may not connect to everyone but it is one film that must be appreciated.