The first Onam release of the year — Velipadinte Pusthakam — hit the theatres in Kerala on Thursday, August 31. Being a solo release, the Mohanlal-starrer witnessed a huge rush on the opening day.

However, hitmaker Lal Jose's directorial venture was opened to mixed response from the audience. While the superstar's fans are all praise for the comedy campus entertainer, many think the movie is average.

Majority of the critics have given 2 or 2.5/5 rating for the film, which has an ensemble cast including Salim Kumar, Anna Rajan, Anoop Menon, Siddique, Sarath Kumar, Arun Kurian and Priyanka Nair.

"Velipadinte Pusthakam doesn't have the kick of a really entertaining commercial movie. It feels flat at many areas. It has occasional humour and a few of the so called mass scenes. But in a movie that has a runtime of 2 hours and 40 minutes, these moments get scattered. When Lal Jose and Mohanlal are collaborating, there is no need to keep the expectations low," according to Lensmen Review.

The critic has appreciated Lal Jose for casting talented young artistes in the movie, but claims the "story and characters are so wide that some of them get lost in the crowd."

Check out what other critics have to say about Velipadinte Pusthakam:

Onmanorama

The script by Benny P. Nayarambalam loses coherence and vigor at several places but somehow manages to hold the attention of the viewers. Reshma Rajan as Mary treads through the straight path laid for her while Priyanka Nair as Vishwan's wife makes her presence felt occasionally. Siddique. as rouge businessman Mathan Tharakan, strives to execute a marvelous character. But he is perpetually left in the darkness. However, it's Chemban Vinod, as Kaka Ramesh, who manages to evoke some feel to the whole narrative.

Rating: 2.5/5

Behindwoods

Velipaadinte Pusthakam or The Book of Revelation fails to reveal its true content. Velipaadinte Pusthakam might turn as an average movie with a loose script that lacks the usual Lal Jose's excellence. The screenplay by Benny P Nayarambalam, who is an experienced screenwriter has its hidden surprises which at times connect with the audience.

The negatives of the movie stand tall. The story does not have a clear focal point and is loosely based on many stories. It has many cliches in it, one being that Mohanlal's character is super talented and is a maestro in every field. Most of the stunt sequences were odd as they appeared to be unreal and lacked energy. The comedy was low in humor. The movie had a crew with great caliber but did not rise up to the expectations.

Rating: 2.25/5

Sify



Velipadinte Pusthakam perhaps could have been more impressive with better writing and some trimming. Even then, this one qualifies as an okay feel good entertainer that keeps you engaged, by and large.

Times of India

For a Mohanlal fan, there are enough moments of entertainment in the film – with the actor's three different get ups, stunts and character layers. The role offers the non-die-hard fans too enough to stay engrossed. The story isn't predictable at any point and tries to offer a mix of everything – suspense, comedy, drama, romance and even an ounce of the psycho thriller experience. The 'Pusthakam' is a decent page turner, despite its length.

Rating: 3/5