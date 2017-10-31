Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara's upcoming Tamil movie Velaikkaran was recently shot in Ajmer in Rajasthan and some behind-the-scenes photos from its sets surfaced online. In one of the images shared by celebrity stylist and costume designer Neeraj Kona, Nayan looks breathtakingly beautiful.

In the photo, the actress is seen wearing a white gown and fans call her "Snow White" for the gorgeous avatar. She wears few statement rings and looks elegant in minimal makeup. Her curly hair compliments the Princess look.

Watch Velaikkaran teaser

The photo went viral with netizens praising the beauty of the lady superstar on social media. Fans of the actress are now eagerly waiting for the video of the romantic duet song, for which the team was shooting in Rajasthan. Brinda master has choreographed the dance. With the song sequence, the team of Velaikkaran has wrapped up the filming of the movie.

The romantic action thriller is written and directed by Mohan Raja, while RD Raja bankrolled the project under the banner 24AM Studios. Sivakarthikeyan appears in dual roles Arivu and Azhagu in the romantic thriller, which has an ensemble cast of Prakash Raj, RJ Balaji, Sneha, Sathish, Rohini, Robo Shankar and Vinodhini Vaidyanathan among others in significant roles.

Check Velaikkaran posters

With Velaikkaran, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil makes his acting debut in Kollywood. He will be portraying the character Aadhi in the movie, which is expected to hit the theatres on December 22.

Here is the viral photo of Nayanthara. Isn't she looking beautiful?

