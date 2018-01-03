Velaikkaran's success has indicated the growing popularity of actor Sivakarthikeyan among the Tamil audience. His Kollywood flick, which was released on December 22, has made a good collection in domestic as well as overseas box office.

If the trade reports are to be believed, Velaikkaran has collected Rs 40 crore in Tamil Nadu with an estimated distributors' share of Rs 22 crore and Chennai alone has contributed Rs 6.52 crore. The overseas centres have added close to Rs 12 crore to take its total collection to Rs 51 crore.

Among the overseas centres, the movie has done well in Malaysia, US and UAE. It released in over 15 countries worldwide.

Sivakarthikeyan's Remo, which was released in October 2016, grossed Rs 76 crore in its lifetime. In Tamil Nadu alone, it had collected little over Rs 49 crore.

With no big movies till Pongal, Velaikkaran is expected to enjoy a good run in Tamil Nadu, but it has to be seen whether Velaikkaran will beat the record of Remo.

Velaikkaran is a message-oriented commercial entertainer. The Mohan Raja-directorial has Nayanthara in the female lead, while Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil did a character with a negative shade.

The film bankrolled by RD Raaja is said to be made on a budget of Rs 35 crore (approx).