Sivakarthikeyan's Velaikkaran has struck gold at the worldwide box office. The Tamil movie, which was released on the occasion of Christmas, has minted Rs 40 crore in four days!

The trade reports claim that Sivakarthikeyan's film has earned close to Rs 30 crore from its home territory of Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, the movie collected over Rs 3.5 crore, Rs 8 crore in Chengalpet region, around Rs 5 crore in Coimbatore, Rs 3.20 crore from Tirchy-Thanjavur regions and the remaining amount from other centres.

Interestingly, Karnataka has turned out to be the second biggest centre for Velaikkaran. The film has reportedly collected over Rs 1.5 crore, which is a very good number for a Sivakarthikeyan film. Also in Kerala, it has raked in over Rs 60 lakh.

The performance of Velaikkaran in other states clearly indicates the growing popularity of Sivakarthikeyan. The movie has also done well overseas as it has collected over Rs 7 crore to take its collection to Rs 40 crore in 4 days.

With a fairly good word-of-mouth, the collection of Velaikkaran is expected to remain stable in the days to come. The audiences have liked the message-oriented content, which is loaded with all the necessary commercial elements.

Sivakarthikeyan and Fahadh Faasil's performances have been lauded by the audience.

Mohan Raja's directorial movie is bankrolled by RD Raja.