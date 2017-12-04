The audio of Sivakarthikeyan, Nayanthara and Fahadh Faasil's Velaikkaran was launched on Sunday evening, December 3 in Chennai. The songs were unveiled in the presence of the entire team.

Anirudh Ravichander composed album has five songs for which Shaktisree Gopalan, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi, Bjorn Surrao and Siddharth Mahadevan have lent their voices. The music director himself is part of all the numbers. Viveka and Madhan Karky have penned lyrics for the songs.

Speaking at the occasion, Sivakarthkeyan announced that he has decided not do any commercials with immediate effect. "I will not me endorsing any brands and acting in ads from now on. I have to be extra cautious and responsible to my audience. I had earlier done an ad, but from today I will not be part of any commercial. My words in the commercial should not misguide the audience," he said.

On his collaboration with Anirudh Ravichander, Sivakarthikeyan to be happy to have his music which happens to be their fifth association.

"If there's no Anirudh, there is no Sivakarthikeyan'. There is nothing more happier than reading those. I feel great that Ani has supported me so much with his music, and shares a huge credit for my growth. Out of my 11 films, 5 of them have music by Anirudh, and half of my career has his share. Editor Mohan sir saw the film recently and appreciated me. I felt so happy and I hope that the audience also have the same reaction," Behindwoods quotes him as saying.

The actor also praised Mohan Raja and Fahad Faazil at the music-release event.

The songs have been released on websites like Gaana and WYNK. The audience can listen to the songs in the below links:

Link 1 - Gaana

Link 2 - WYNK

However, the audio and complete jukebox are yet to be unveiled on YouTube of Sony Music, the audio rights holder of Velaikkaran.