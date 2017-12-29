Sivakarthikeyan's Velaikkaran has come out with flying colours at the box office. The film, which was released on December 22, has successfully completed its first week in theatres and has made a fantastic collection.

The early estimation coming from trade reports indicate that Velaikkaran has minted over Rs 45 crore which is a very good number for a Sivakarthikeyan film. In Chennai alone, it has raked in close to Rs 5 crore in the first week.

Velaikkaran was released on the occasion of Christmas festival. The extended holiday weekend ensured the film set the box office on fire. In the first weekend alone, the film raked in close to Rs 40 crore.

It has done well in neighbouring states like Kerala and Karnataka. The overseas collections are also good, say reports. Velaikkaran has shown all the signs of becoming the biggest hit of Sivakarthikeyan's career.

Although the film deals with a serious issue and is message-oriented, it guarantees entertainment for two-odd hours for the audience. Hence, the film has been received well by the audience.

The Mohan Raja-directorial has Nayanthara in the female lead, while Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has done the negative character.

With a good word-of-mouth, the collection of Velaikkaran is expected to remain stable in the days to come.