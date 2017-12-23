Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara's film has received a fantastic opening at the Tamil Nadu box office. Indeed, the film has become the biggest opener of the actor's career.

The early estimation from trade experts says that Velaikkaran has grossed over Rs 7.5 crore on the first day. It has surpassed the Sivakarthikeyan's previous best of Rs 6 crore earned by Remo.

In Chennai, Velaikkaran has collected Rs 89 lakh. Vijay's Mersal (Rs 1.5 crore) and Ajith's Vivegam (Rs 1.21 crore) are in the top two positions in the highest-grossing movies in 2017 in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Velaikkaran had created a good buzz around the film with its impressive teaser and audio. The extensive promotions carried out by the team helped the film to reach out every nook and corner of the state.

The film is likely to benefit from the extended Christmas holiday weekend.

Velaikkaran is written and directed by Mohan Raja. Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has played the negative role in the flick.

The movie has met with fairly positive reviews with the critics highlighting the super performance of Sivakarthikeyan and praising the content that gives a lot of messages. Velaikkaran deals with a serious issue and has given a much-needed image makeover for the hero.

Fahadh Faasil has got special mention for his terrific acting as a villain.