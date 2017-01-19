Ever heard of Vegan Fried Chicken? Yes, it exists. A new restaurant in London serves finger lickin' meat-free fried "chicken".

Temple of Seitan opened in east London on Saturday (January 14). The restaurant has already received rave reviews from across various social media platforms.

The restaurant is serving "chicken" made out of a meat substitute called seitan- a type of wheat protein. The restaurant is the brainchild of an Australian couple, Rebecca McGuinness and her husband Pat O'Shea.

According to Mashable, co-founder Rebecca McGuinness explained how she's been replicating her favourite "pre-vegan" dishes since she went vegan 10 years ago. "The fried chicken is made from seitan, we use vital wheat gluten mixed with soy and seasonings to replicate the flavours," said McGuinness.

McGuinness, who used to work in KFC a few years ago, said: "We found that the seitan chicken we have been making really does taste and have the texture of the real deal."

"We think it's important as there is a common misconception that vegans hate the taste of animal products, but this isn't true. The majority of us go vegan not because we hate the taste of meat, but because we see the important ethical, environmental and health reasons for doing so."

The restaurant offers All Vegan Chick'n Strip Sub, Chick'n popcorn among other items. Prices start from £3 ($3.62) and £8 ($9.65) per item.

The restaurant has become a runaway hit two days into its opening. However, some people are apparently offended by the name of the restaurant. Check out some comments below:

THE BEST vegan food I've ever eaten. Awesome owners who are doing so much good for the vegan community by attracting the attention of mainstream media, hopefully piquing the interest of non-Vegans too. Thanks guys, please never stop with the deliciousness. U DA BOMB. Yep, just said that. — Lauren Watts

Some of the best vegan food in London! The Sub and the popcorn chicken are so delicious! Thank you for producing such beautifulcruelty freeoptions! — Eloise Ferrari

Seems like the owner is deliberately being offensive to Christians which is kind of sad considering the amount of hate and division there already is in the world. Justin Pickering

Seitan..???. so you're not playing on words with the occultism? Satan.. are you with that correction ... admit you're causing division..? — Laura Price