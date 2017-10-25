The makers of Veere Di Wedding are on a spree to tease their fans with the movie's posters. After releasing the first look on Tuesday, another poster of the film was unveiled on Wednesday.

While the first poster didn't show the actresses' faces properly, the second one has them in their vibrant avatars. Veere Di Wedding features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles.

In the second poster, all the four beautiful ladies are decked up in sherwani and gave a glimpse of their Bhangra moves. While Sonam looked hyper-excited, Kareena and Shikha were sophistically posed for the poster. Swara seemed to be the mature one with "why do I know these people" look in the second poster.

The movie tells the story of four girls who share a unique bond and expresses their emotions in their own inimitable way. It celebrates the lives of these four women.

The Rhea Kapoor production movie will focus on the character of Kareena, who is set to marry in the movie. Thus, the title says Veere Di Wedding.

Sumeet Vyas will play Bebo's love interest/fiancé. Veere Si Wedding looks like a happy movie with a bit of drama and it mainly deals with the theme of friendship. Well, you can say the girl's version of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, but with a different story.

Veere Di Wedding marks Kareena Kapoor's return to silver screen post pregnancy. Apart from Sonam and Swara, who worked together in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, all the other actors will be sharing the screen for the first time in this film.