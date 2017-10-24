The first teaser poster of Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania is out and the girls are looking all decked up for the biggest wedding of this year. The main poster of the film will be out tomorrow.

In the poster, the girl gang is seen shining brightly in their traditional attires making a style statement with their exquisite looks gearing up for the greatest wedding of the season ever.

The movie tells the story of four girls who share a unique bond with each other and express their emotions in their own inimitable way. It celebrates the lives of these four women.

As the movie's name suggests, the three beautiful girls Sonam, Swara and Shikha will be attending their common friend Kareena's wedding in the film and will be seen indulged in a lot of fun activities.

Internet sensation Sumeet Vyas will be seen romancing Kareena for the first time onscreen.

The makers of the film, who have been busy with the shoot, have unveiled the first poster along with the entire star cast of the film on their official Twitter handles.

Veere Di Wedding marks Kareena Kapoor's return to silver screen post pregnancy. Her son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi will celebrate his first birthday on December 20 as he turns one year. Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha will be sharing the screen for the first time in this film.

The movie has been extensively shot in Delhi and also in Bangkok.

Veere Di Wedding is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.