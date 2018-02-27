Even as Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to charm the big screen with Veere Di Wedding post embracing motherhood. The latest buzz is that the actress is already in talks with filmmakers for her next.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is in advanced talks with the actress to star in his next, which is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Marathi movie Aapla Manus. Aapla Manus, which was helmed by Satish Rajwade and produced by Ajay Devgn, features Nana Patekar, Iravati Harshe and Sumeet Raghavan in pivotal roles.

The report also said that Kareena would give a nod to Gowariker's movie once the co-stars and script are finalized.

It should be reminded to readers that Gowariker's last outing the mega-budget Mohenjo Daro starring Hrithik Roshan bombed at the box office. Incidentally, Hrithik was rumored to be in a relationship with Kareena more than a decade ago.

Meanwhile, Kareena is making sure she spends quality time with Taimur before the promotions of Veere Di Wedding begins. The movie also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania. The gorgeous actress along with Taimur have flown down to Rajasthan to be with Saif Ali Khan, who is shooting for Navdeep Singh's next film co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and R Madhavan.

Some pictures from the trio's stay in Rajasthan have surfaced, where little Taimur looks confused as Saif and Kareena explore the village and meet the locals.

It is being said that the mother-son duo will be returning to Mumbai in a few days. "Bebo will come back to Mumbai with Taimur in about three to four days as she has brand commitments, lined up. She has an ad shoot lined up next week in the city, which she'll finish after returning from Udaipur," a source told DNA.