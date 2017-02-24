Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor's multilingual project Veeram, directed by popular Malayalam director Jayaraj, hits theatres in Kerala, Bengaluru, Mysore, Manipal and Mangaluru on Friday, February 24. It is the fifth movie in the filmmaker's Navarasa series, and the big budget project has been simultaneously made in Malayalam, Hindi and English languages.

Watch Veeram trailer

Storyline

Veeram is the adaptation of William Shakespeare's Macbeth and Kunal plays the infamous warrior Chandu Chekavar, who lived in in the North Malabar during the 13th century taking inspiration from Vadakkan Pattukal (Northern Ballads) of North Malabar in Kerala. The movie, which deals with love, lust, deceit, revenge and treachery, also stars Divinaa Thackur, Shivajith Nambiar, Himarsha Venkatsam and Satheesh Menon in main roles.

Also read Interview: Divinaa Thackur

Pre-release hype

The trailer of Veeram has opened to a fabulous response from the audience. Even Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, and many others have stated that they are waiting for the release of the movie. Most of them even shared its Malayalam trailer on their social media handles.

Audience review

The audience is already impressed with the quality of graphical work in Veeram, accompanied by the notable performances of the lead actors. Veeram is expected to garner immensely positive reviews from the audience. "Best wishes to the makers of Veeram.. LJ films have always stood up bravely with new experiments.. Looking forward to watch this film.. ", Mollywood filmmaker and actor Vineeth Sreenivasan wished the team of Veeram.

Stay tuned to this page for the live audience updates on Kunal Kapoor's most anticipated movie Veeram.