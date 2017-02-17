The upcoming movie Veeram, directed by Mollywood hitmaker Jayaraj, is one of the most-awaited projects, not just for the Kerala audience, but also for Hindi and English cine-goers. Courtesy to the hype around the multi-lingual project. A few days after Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan launched the official trailer of the period drama via his Facebook page, many Bollywood celebrities lauded Kunal's effort.

Also check: Interview: Divinaa Thackur

"‪All the best Kunnu! The trailer looks great!‬ [sic]," Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, who is basking in the success of the sports biopic Dangal wrote while sharing the promising trailer of Kunal Kapoor-starrer on his social mdia page. In response to Aamir's support, filmmaker Lal Jose, who distributes the movie under the banner of LJ Films Pvt Ltd, has thanked the superstar for his generous compliment.

It is an honor for Lj films that Actor Aamir Khan, being one of the most respected film professional in Indian Film Fraternity, has spoken for Veeram, the film distributed by LJ Films Pvt Ltd. Presenting with all gratitude and honor –Veeram

Abhishek Bachchan also wrote on his Twitter handle while sharing the Malayalam trailer of the film: "This looks like all kinds of awesomeness! Well done to the brother @kapoorkkunal can't wait to see #Veeram [sic]."

Hrithik had called Kunal's look incredible, after his poster was released online: "Woah!!!! This looks INCREDIBLE. What a contrast from that superbly real n romantic dear zindagi performance! Can't wait to watch #Veeram [sic]," he had then tweeted. "This looks supremely dynamic and revengeful!! Show it soon!!!! [sic]," tweeted Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

The trailer of Veeram has shot up the expectations of the audience from the movie, which also stars Divinaa Thackur, Shivajith Nambiar, Himarsha Venkatsam and Satheesh Menon. The two-minutes-13-second trailer of Veeram, which was initially shared using the Facebook feature crossposting on the social media page of Kaabil actor has gone pandemic with over 1 million views in a day. Meanwhile, the YouTube video uploaded by LJ Films Pvt Ltd has been watched more than three lakh times, at the time of reporting.

The period drama, the fifth installment in Jayaraj's Navarasa series, is a retelling of William Shakespeare's popular play Macbeth, and is also inspired from the Vadakkan Pattukal (Northern Ballads) of North Malabar in Kerala. Kunal plays as Chandu Chekavar, an infamous warrior who lived in the North Malabar during the 13th century. Veeram is slated to hit the screens on February 24.