A new promo from HBO about all the upcoming series in 2017 has confirmed that Veep season 6 is under development and will be aired in spring 2017.

The season 6 will be all about Selina Meyer's (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) short stint as the President of the United States. The showrunner, David Mandel, has also confirmed in an interview with Bustle that Gary (Tony Hale) will be by Selina's side in the upcoming season. "I would not want to be in his shoes. We've seen that she doesn't deal well with defeat and I think she's going to lose her quest for relevancy," Mandel added.

Tony Hale further hinted that the new instalment will focus mainly on Selina's life now that she has to leave the White House, HBO Binge reported.

The season 6 of the show is still under production. As US President-elect Donald Trump has created a lot of controversies in recent times, Mandel has been asked several times if there will be a Trump-like character in the upcoming season. And, Mandel said there is already one character in the series who is much akin to Trump.

Describing Jonah's similarities to Trump, Mandel told Decider, "Basically he is not a millionaire, although I guess neither is Trump, but Jonah is a thin-skinned know-nothing who is temperamental and has horrific outbursts. And yet oddly, somehow, he struck a chord with the voters."

In an interview with TVLine, Tony Hale revealed, "It's post-presidency. With that comes a lot of breaking down and anxiety [for Selina & Co.]... Gary is probably losing his mind."

Let's have a look at the promo released by HBO.